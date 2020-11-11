Joe Gomez sustains ‘serious’ injury on international duty

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has sustained what has been described as ‘a serious injury’ while on international duty with England.





Jürgen Klopp has been briefed that he may be without the 23-year-old for a prolonged period of time which is a huge blow with the Reds having already lost Virgil van Dijk for most of the season, if not all of it, with a serious knee injury. To make matters worse, Trent Alexander-Arnold has just been ruled out for up to 4 weeks with a calf strain while midfielder Fabinho, who has been providing cover as a makeshift centre-back, is yet to return from a thigh injury.

<<– Buy real football club shares online –>>

Gomez was injured at England’s St George’s Park complex ahead of tomorrow’s friendly with the Republic of Ireland.

There is no further news available at the present time but Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate is due to hold a press conference later today when he will no doubt provide an update.

Please monitor the KopTalk Members’ website for ongoing updates or our social media channels: Twitter & Facebook if you are not a member.

Members, please go HERE.