JANUARY TRANSFERS BLOCKED – TRAINING CAMP LATEST

Reports today claim that Jürgen Klopp will block any of his senior players from leaving the club during the current transfer window. The Liverpool manager wants to keep as many players as possible available to him for the second half of the season as he focuses on his Premier League charge.





Fringe players such as Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri are attracting enquiries but neither will be allowed to leave this month, not that either of them are believed to be currently pushing for an exit. Shaqiri, however, is expected to leave the club in the summer while Origi may also feel it’s time to look for more game time elsewhere.

The boss insists that all of his players have an important role to play in his squad while the club continues to compete for various silverware.

Rhian Brewster and Nat Phillips have been allowed to leave on loan but any experienced players will be expected to remain at the club until the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Klopp has decided against taking his squad to Spain during the new mid-season break which is coming up.

The Reds are not scheduled to contest a league fixture for a couple of weeks after facing Southampton at Anfield on 1st February and it was believed that boss may take the troops to Spain for a relaxed warm-weather training camp. Instead, the boss is planning on giving them a week off unless Shrewsbury Town force an FA Cup replay which could be played on 5th February.

A decision hasn’t been formalised as yet but the boss certainly feels the lads deserve a break. We’ll keep you posted.