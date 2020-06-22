James Milner & Joël Matip injury news

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp has provided a brief updated regarding James Milner’s and Joël Matip’s injury statuses.





34-year-old Milner had to be withdrawn during last night’s disappointing Merseyside derby at Goodison after complaining of a problem with his hamstring while 28-year-old Matip also had to be replaced due to a toe injury.

Speaking after the match, Klopp said: “Millie felt a hamstring a little bit but we’ve had this in the past.

“Millie is not often injured, hopefully not serious, he is smart enough to show up the moment he feels something.

“Hopefully it was the right moment [to come off].

“Maybe not Wednesday [he will return], but after that I would hope for.

“Joel was unlucky and we had to make a quick decision. It was a situation with Richarlison and he bent or stretched or his big toe.

“I don’t think a lot of people have had that; it is really painful, but hopefully it settles, the pain settles and then we will see. I hope nothing serious has happened, but I don’t know yet.”

Milner had been deputising at the left side of defence for Andrew Robertson who missed the game through injury despite declaring himself available for selection. The club’s medical team had advised the boss not to consider him for selection against the Bluenoses.

If Robertson doesn’t return against Crystal Place on Wednesday, Joe Gomez, who replaced Milner last night, could step in again. 19-year-old Yasser Larouci can also be called upon if required. The former Le Havre winger was given a couple of run-outs in the FA Cup competition this season and although he isn’t considered ‘ready’, he is available.

Kop favourite Dejan Lovren [ED: I’m only pulling your chain!] can, of course, step in for Matip if needed.