Norwich City defender Jamal Lewis has agreed personal terms with Liverpool ahead of a dream move to Anfield. Although permission has not been formally granted for the player to discuss a move, KOPTALK understands that the financial side of things from the player's point of view have been agreed.





Sources close to the situation insist that Lewis is desperate to make the transfer happen with Liverpool officials having been told it would be a “dream move” for him.

The 22-year-old left-back’s representatives say everything is in place to make a deal go ahead from their side but at the time of writing, a transfer fee has not been agreed. Norwich want £20million while Liverpool are only offering half of that. The Reds are willing to include 19-year-old left-back Yasser Larouci in a deal, but despite Norwich having previously registered an interest in the player who is wanted by Leeds United, they signed 19-year-old left-back Sam McCallum from Coventry City in January, so that may not affect negotiations too much.

Liverpool have offered Norwich £8million cash up front and are willing to pay a further £2million in potential add-ons. Liverpool’s transfer negotiator, Michael Edwards, has made the offer and has now walked away to allow Norwich chief executive, David McNally, to mull things over. There is no urgency on Liverpool’s side of things to make a deal happen.

If a deal cannot be brokered, Liverpool look set to turn their attention to Olympiacos left-back Kostas Tsimikas (24), a player we brought to your attention recently.

Liverpool have also been linked with Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly but it is claimed that Edwards doesn’t want to work with the Stellar Football agency who represent him because of the way they handled our interest in the player when we tried to sign him from Bristol City last year. Stellar also represent former Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana.

