17-year-old goalkeeper Jakub Ojrzynski has signed his first professional contract with Liverpool Football Club.





The rookie ‘keeper, who joined the Liverpool Academy during the summer of 2019 having been signed from Legia Warsaw, trained with the first team during the pre-season tour of the United States. He then featured for the Under 18s and the Under 19s in the UEFA Youth League throughout the 2019-20 season.

Ojrzynski is the latest goalkeeper to ink a deal with the Reds this month. Ben Winterbottom, who joined the Academy in March 2019, also signed his first professional contract with us earlier this month while Vitezslav Jaros also signed a new long-term contract.

Caoimhin Kelleher is expected to leave the club on a loan deal during the summer to further his development.