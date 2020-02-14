Jadon Sancho urged to snub Manchester United

Glen Johnson thinks Borussia Dortmund ace Jadon Sancho would be better suited joining a club like Liverpool rather than the likes of Manchester United.

Earlier this week, the Old Trafford club were tipped as favourites to land the 19-year-old in the summer, this despite serious interest from Chelsea, the club he supported as a boy. Liverpool are, of course, also in the mix but the Reds would want to negotiate down the £100million plus valuation that has been placed on his head.





Speaking on talkSPORT, Johnson, the former Liverpool defender said: “Pretty much everyone that can afford his transfer fee are going to want him, so he can take his time to choose his next club.

“But I think it would be the wrong decision to sign for Man United. If he goes to a team like United at the moment, of course it’s a fantastic club and it would look great on his CV, but the team are not where they should be and I think as a young kid they would put too much pressure on him from day one.

“A young lad like that shouldn’t have to fly the flag for a club like United. I think he’d feel the pressure coming to the Premier League anywhere, so to carry that with him as well would be tough.

“Marcus Rashford is flying the flag for them now and his body is feeling the punishment. With young kids you’ve got to be careful because some of them are still growing.

“If he was to go to Chelsea or Liverpool or maybe a club in Spain, because he won’t be needed to come straight in and impress, they would bleed him into the team over time which would help his development. He might not be guaranteed to start every week, but he’d be doing it in the right way.

“Whereas if he went to United, yes he’d start every week but the team are struggling so it would be hard for him to find his feet.”

Meanwhile, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has also been speaking about the highly-rated youngster.

The pundit told the Sky Sports Football Weekend Preview podcast: “Sancho is one of the best young players at the moment in world football, especially when you look at his actual stats for Borussia Dortmund.

“He’s an English player who I think will be desperate to come back, so I think he’ll be the hottest thing everyone in the Premier League will be looking to bring in.

“Will he be a hit? I think so. It’s a no-brainer, look at how well he has played in a top league with a top club under pressure.

“He’s playing week in, week out, his numbers are fantastic and his age is just perfect.”