Jadon Sancho to Liverpool speculation returns

Speculation linking Liverpool with a possible move for Jadon Sancho has returned after Italian sports journalist Fabrizio Romano suggested that the Reds could re-ignite their interest next year.





The Italian hack claims that the Reds will be in the mix for the 20-year-old winger in the summer despite having previously ruled him out because of an excessive transfer valuation. Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp has previously sniffed around the player who is under contract until 2023 but he deemed the £100million valuation as unrealistic.

Manchester United were heavily linked in the summer but they too refused to meet the asking price despite it being lowered by Borussia Dortmund.

<<– Buy real football club shares online –>>

Romano is quoted as saying: “Next summer I expect Jadon Sancho to leave the club.

“Yes, he was really one step away from leaving Borussia Dortmund this summer, Manchester United were really close to signing him for €100m, but then Borussia Dortmund changed their plans, but Manchester United had the agreement with the player and his agents, so everything was ready, and then the deal collapsed at the last stages.

“That’s why I say next summer, I expect Jadon Sancho to leave the club and be back in the Premier League.

“We have to understand if Manchester United will arrive with €120million (£109m), if they will be ready this time to sign the player or if they’ll take the risk of other clubs joining the race.

“I will say like Liverpool, Chelsea, and a lot of clubs are scouting the situation of Jadon Sancho, so at this point the race is open.”

Meanwhile, German publication Kicker has suggested that Sancho favours the idea of a transfer to Anfield opposed to Old Trafford.