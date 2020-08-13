Liverpool target Ismaïla Sarr has been speaking about the speculation surrounding his future.





The 22-year-old Watford winger is wanted by Reds’ boss Jürgen Klopp and if a sensible transfer fee can be agreed, we’re confident that a deal would be pushed over the line. However, a reported asking price in excess of £40million would need to be lowered somewhat to make something happen.

Asked about his future, the Senegal international took the opportunity to namecheck Liverpool, while leaving the door open on other “great teams” to consider making a move for him.

“I still have years of contract with Watford, another 4 years,” said the player. “If Watford wants me to stay, I’ll play in the Championship; my departure also depends on them. This is what is most normal for me.

<<– Buy real football club shares online –>>

“Liverpool are a really great team, everyone would love to play there. They won the Premier League this year and the Champions League last year.

“But there are other great teams in the English league.

“Frankly, I have yet to make a choice. If I am to leave, I just hope it is for a good team. At the moment, it is just guesswork.

“Everyone who works is looking for advancement. Maybe if Watford frees me one day I could go and play for a bigger team. Go and showcase my talent elsewhere and then win trophies.”

KOPTALK sources confirmed earlier this month that there has been “dialogue” between Liverpool and Watford in relation to the player’s availability.

For more Liverpool FC news that isn’t covered on the non-members’ website check out our VIP Members’ website or our KopTalk supporters’ group on Facebook.