Inter Milan linked with Liverpool ace

Inter Milan are the latest club to be linked with a possible move for Liverpool ace Gini Wijnaldum.





The 30-year-old midfielder, who many expect will leave Anfield at the end of the season after so far failing to ink a new contract with the club, is rumoured to be holding out for a move to Barcelona. However, Italian giants Inter Milan are now said to be making noises in the background ahead of January 1st when Wijnaldum is officially allowed to discuss a potential summer move with overseas clubs due to him potentially becoming a free agent.

Inter haven’t been put off by the Barca rumours despite their manager Ronald Koeman recently fuelling speculation that a deal could be on the cards.

Speaking last week, Koeman said: “He’s very good. But he’s playing for Liverpool.

“He could be an option in the future. I can’t say more.”

Speculation has rumbled on as to whether or not Wijnaldum could ink a new deal at Anfield. When quizzed about his future while on international duty, he said: “I can’t say anything about that. Just ask Liverpool those questions. Don’t they answer?

“I cannot say anything about it, including whether or not there is talk of a new contract between me and Liverpool. Sorry.”

The latest reports coming out of Italy overnight state that Inter are planning talks Wijnaldum’s representatives in the hope of securing a potential deal.