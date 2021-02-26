Liverpool FC Injury News – LATEST

Jürgen Klopp today provided an update regarding the injury status of several key members of his squad.





Speaking at this afternoon’s pre-match press conference, the Liverpool manager briefly explained what the situation is ahead of Sunday evening’s game away to Sheffield United.

“Diogo [Jota] trained now twice with the team, looks very good – very good. But [he] was out long term so we have to see what we can do with that. But in training he looks really promising,” said the boss.

On midfield duo Fabinho and James Milner, he added: “Fab was not yet with the team [at training]. That can happen tomorrow, if I’m 100 per cent right, he has his first session with the team and the same for James Milner.

“That’s it, all the others are long term.”

<<– Buy real football club shares online –>>

Although the club hasn’t put an official timescale on Jordan Henderson’s return following successful surgery on his groin, club insiders have indicated that he could be missing for up to 10 weeks.

Asked about whether the skipper could still play an influential part in encouraging the lads while being out injured, the boss said: “They all have to be influential, that’s clear.

“We have so many injured players who are not available in the moment and most of them are leaders in this group.

“They are here doing their rehab – Hendo is not here yet, but Virgil, Millie, Joe and Joel all have to be influential here and that’s what they will be. In the moment Hendo is back [at Kirkby] he has to play this role while doing his rehab.

“The best-case scenario, I don’t know. It’s not a quick one, but we all hope there’s a possibility for him to play a few games this season. We will see.”