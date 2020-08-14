How Kostas Tsimikas’ Liverpool transfer happened

Kostas Tsimikas, the latest signing of Liverpool has made his family really happy by completing the move to Anfield, a transfer that they had been hoping would happen for the past three years.

By adding a talented fresh recruit like Tsimikas, the Reds have eventually managed to strengthen their left back area, and have given it more depth. He’ll be giving Andy Robertson tough competition, and also create some room for rotation for Jurgen Klopp. Additionally, the manager will get the chance to change positions, without compromising on any tactical component.

Reds had been pursuing Tsimikas for some time

The Kostas Tsmikas transfer has materialised for a sum slightly short of £12 million. Olympiacos will also bank an extra 20% from any future sale of the Greek footballer. Even though the deal was completed fairly quickly from when Liverpool registered their original interest in the player, the Reds had actually been pursuing the full-back for the last three seasons, ever since they noticed him in action at Willem II. It’s interesting to note that he’s the sort of player who is backed heavily in both real and virtual sports betting markets.

The Reds had loaned out Pedro Chirivella to the Dutch club during the 2017-18 football season. When Liverpool scouts were there to monitor his progress, they immediately spotted the talent of Tsimikas. From that moment forward he remained on the Liverpool’s radar.

Both Chirivella and Tsimikas were key players for the Willem II team back then. Both of them played for the Dutch club in more than 30 games in the Eredivisie. Chirivella has often talked about his great friendship with Tsimikas, and has commented that the Greek full-back will prove to be a big success at Anfield.

Tsimikas’ on and off the field qualities also impressed the Reds

The fact that Reds were aware of him from a very early time period and had been watching him regularly was just a part of the entire process; after all, the team does that with hundreds of possible recruits. One area where Liverpool’s latest acquisition impressed them greatly was his off-the-pitch attitude. Both his as well as his representatives’ approach to the deal impressed the Reds considerably.

Both clubs were delighted by the discretion level shown by them during the entire process, especially considering that Olympiacos were preparing for a Europa League football match, and Liverpool were believed to be pushing for Norwich City’s Jamal Lewis.

The footballer had personal reasons too

What has also come to the fore is that Tsimikas has studied Andy Robertson’s game considerably to try and determine just exactly what Jurgen Klopp expects and looks for in his left-backs. He has a fair idea of Jurgen Klopp’s expectations from watching Robertson and many have pointed out that Tsimikas is almost a carbon copy of Robertson. He’s not as good as Roberton but there’s a feeling that Klopp will improve his game considerably.

Additionally, Tsimikas had a personal reason to make the move. His brother has always been an ardent Liverpool fan, and he himself used to follow the Reds as a youngster.