GUARDIOLA: WE CAN’T COMPETE WITH LIVERPOOL & CO.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola claims that he can’t compete with the likes of Liverpool and the rest of Europe’s elite clubs.

City’s 2-1 defeat by rivals Manchester United on Saturday was their fourth of the campaign and it left the defending champions in 3rd in the league, 14 points behind Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Bizarrely, Guardiola’s defence is that he doesn’t have enough quality in his squad to challenge Liverpool, for example, for the Premier League title.

He said: “United have the quality to defend and the quality to attack on the counter-attack and you have to accept that.

“But that is the level we face against Liverpool, United, Barcelona, Madrid, Juventus – those are the teams we have to face and the reality is maybe we are not able now to compete with them.

“Maybe we need to live that as a club to improve, to accept the reality now and improve.”