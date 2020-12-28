Gini Wijnaldum contract latest

Liverpool Football Club has submitted a new contract offer to Gini Wijnaldum in the hope that the 30-year-old midfielder will opt to remain at Anfield and not leave on a free in the summer.





The Netherlands international is free to discuss a free transfer with the likes of Barcelona from January 1st, a club that many observers feel will secure his signature.

It is claimed that the offer was made to Wijnaldum earlier this month and that the player asked for some time to think things over, while assuring club officials that they would be the first to know of his decision.

Reds’ boss Jürgen Klopp would, of course, prefer the player stays as part of his title-chasing squad, but he also understands that the player is keen on the idea of testing himself at the Nou Camp before hanging up his boots. Club insiders say that the relationship between the duo remains perfectly “normal and professional”.

Reports in Spain claim that Wijnaldum has already privately agreed a deal with Barcelona after giving the nod to boss Ronald Koeman that he was up for the move, claims that the player’s camp have denied during private conversations with Liverpool officials.

Real Madrid and Inter Milan have also been linked with possible approaches but Barcelona are the clear favourites to land him.

Liverpool continue to be linked to a handful of players who have been described as Wijnaldum ‘replacements’, with Lille midfielder Renato Sanches being given the most attention by the hacks at the moment. Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma is another.

However, KOPTALK sources claim that Klopp is a fan of Fulham’s André-Frank Zambo Anguissa and that Liverpool scouts are currently monitoring him.

