Former Red suggests dropping Salah for Mbappé

KopTalk 4 Feb 2020 Liverpool FC News

Charlie Adam

Former Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam believes Mo Salah should be the one to make way for the signing of Kylian Mbappé if the Reds could broker a deal for the PSG ace.

Just about everyone in the game has an opinion on the suggestion that Mbappé could be Anfield-bound in the summer and Adam (34), who’s now at Championship outfit Reading, is no different.


Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Adam, who once said Salah wouldn’t get a game at Real Madrid or Barcelona if he left Liverpool for either club, commented: “I think Firmino is a massive link to how Liverpool play and what they try to do.

“Salah and Mane have just been sensational. I’d go for Salah [to be dropped for Mbappé if he were to come in]. “

“He is the next big thing. He knows that himself and he has said that himself.

“But you would have to go with Salah.

“It depends where he’s going to play. If I am going to spend £150m-£200m on Mbappé, he’ll be playing every week.”

Thanks for that Adam.

