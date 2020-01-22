Former Red explains why Timo Werner transfer looks unlikely

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol doesn’t believe that Timo Werner will make the switch to Anfield in the summer because he’s unlikely to want to play second fiddle to Roberto Firmino.





The 23-year-old German ace continues to be linked with a possible transfer to Liverpool and there’s been heightened speculation over the last week or so concerning our interest in him. Having seen copies of private communications that were supplied to KOPTALK earlier this week, we believe our interest in the striker remains. However, that doesn’t mean a deal will proceed or that the player is keen on the idea of a move, as claimed by the latest reports coming out from Germany.

Reports in Spain this week, due to Real Madrid’s interest in the player, have even gone as far as claiming that a deal is already in place between Liverpool and RB Leipzig that will see Werner make the switch in the summer.

Nicol is a fan of Werner, as is Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp, but the former Red doesn’t feel Werner will come in because of the competition in the squad. He think he’s too good enough to watch from the bench and he does, of course, have a valid point. If Werner doesn’t make the move to Anfield, then we would agree that is more than likely going to be the reason why.

“This guy no question is one of the best strikers right now in Europe,” said the Scot. “Certainly he’s probably got a decade left in him. It would be a great signing.

“I just don’t see how Timo Werner would want to go to Liverpool if he wants to play regularly. That’s the problem.

“For me he’s a centre-forward, and you’re telling me Bobby Firmino is going to be benched for Timo Werner?

“It is, that means you need to bring in young players. As young as he is, he’s an established player, so that’s the reason he won’t be going to Liverpool.”

