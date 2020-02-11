Former Red comments on VVD and Firmino transfer rumours

Danny Murphy believes Liverpool could replace Roberto Firmino far more easily than they could Virgil van Dijk.

There have been reports over the last week that both players are attracting interest, hence the reason the former Liverpool midfielder was discussing the topic. However, it should be pointed out that the source of such claims were by no means credible and while the duo may be attracting interest, the specific reports that has sparked this speculation, should be dismissed.





Murphy also believes that Kylian Mbappe would be a great addition to the Liverpool team if the front 3 was broken up.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Murphy said: “Van Dijk is the most irreplaceable one. Could you get in another striker for Liverpool who scores as many goals as Firmino? Yes. Would they make as many assists as Firmino and make the cohesion of the team so good? Maybe not, but there are players out there.

“I don’t think you could give me any name that would come in and be able to do what Van Dijk does. No name you could give me.

“Firmino is a beautiful complement for the Liverpool system and the way the two wingers play, and as a three they are tremendous with what they have achieved.

“No one is like Firmino; he’s quite exceptional and unique and he’s a wonderful player. But if he were to leave it would be a bit like when Kevin Keegan left and who was going to replace him and Kenny Dalglish came in.

“Luis Suarez left and they got Salah, Mane and Firmino. Firmino is well loved as Suarez was. Rush left and Aldridge came in and scored loads of goals.

“Football does move on if someone leaves. Is he replaceable? Yes. Anybody is, but it would change the dynamic.

“If Liverpool were to lose Firmino and go and get Mbappe, would that be a more scary front three? Would he complement the other two as much? It is a debate and no one can give me a fact.

“I think if Mbappe was playing upfront with Mane and Salah, it would be more scary than playing with Firmino, Mane and Salah.

“I’m not belittling what Firmino has done, I think he’s a wonderful footballer.”