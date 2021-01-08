Fabrizio Romano: A lot of players don’t want to join Liverpool

Fabrizio Romano believes a lot of players don’t want to sign for Liverpool because of limited first team opportunities.





The Italian football journalist who specialises in football transfers, was speaking on his Here We Go Podcast when he made the claim that players don’t want to make the switch to Anfield to sit on the bench for the majority of the season.

Romano is quoted as saying: “A lot of players now don’t want to join Liverpool [and] play 5, 6, 7 matches, [before] the big ones are coming back from their injuries and then [the new signings] are on the bench for one season or more.

“So, at the moment, Liverpool are still with the same idea: ‘We can stay with this team. If we have an opportunity, okay. If we don’t, we stay with this one’.”

The FA Cup gives Klopp’s fringe players a chance to impress and tonight’s tie against Aston Villa is an opportunity to show the manager what they are capable of.

Villa will deploy a youth team against the Reds after the coronavirus swept through their first-team squad. Villa’s Under-23s coach Mark Delaney will manage the side which will consist of Under-18 and Under-23 players with first-team boss Dean Smith and assistants John Terry, Craig Shakespeare and Richard O’Kelly all staying away.

The outbreak within the first-team set-up forced the closure of the Villa’s Bodymoor Heath training headquarters on Thursday.

A statement issued by Villa yesterday said: ‘A large number of first-team players and staff returned positive tests after being routinely tested on Monday and immediately went into isolation.

‘A second round of testing was carried out immediately and produced more positive results today.’

Everyone who Villa put forward to fulfil tonight’s fixture must provide negative test results to be involved. It has been confirmed that the game is going ahead.