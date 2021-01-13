Fabinho responds to Mo Salah exit rumours

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has commented about the recent speculation that suggests Mo Salah could be on his way out of Anfield in the summer.





The Egyptian international recently flirted with La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid and speculation has increased since then to suggest that he could be looking for a way out of the club. Officially, Liverpool aren’t looking to sell but there are suggestions that they may be willing to cash in before his valuation starts to decrease when he turns 29 at the end of the season.

Both Spanish clubs continue to be linked with the Liverpool ace but that’s nothing new, they are linked with him every couple of months or so. Despite the usual chatter in the Spanish papers, there is currently no suggestion of any kind of approaches behind the scenes – although this may change.

Fabinho, however, thinks transfer rumours are just a part of the game and he thinks it’s normal that high profile players such as his Liverpool team-mate will always be at the centre of them.

The Brazilian international said: “Big players will always have their names involved in rumours.

“Salah plays for Liverpool, one of the biggest teams in the world. So I think it’s normal to see his name linked to other teams, especially from different leagues.

“Anyway, I see him very happy here and pleased with his performances this season.

“He’s very demanding with himself, he wants to be the best, he wants to help the team and works hard for it.

“It’s always been the case and it hasn’t changed at all. He keeps scoring goals, which everyone is used to seeing. In the changing room he’s always talking to everyone and making jokes.

“I don’t see anything affecting him. Overall, I am not following the news so I’m not sure about any rumours. As I said, top quality players will always be linked to big clubs.”

