FABINHO INJURY NEWS LATEST

Liverpool fear that they could be without Fabinho until the New Year. The Reds’ midfielder sustained an ankle injury against Napoli in midweek and it’s feared that he could be out for 4 to 6 weeks.

It’s starting to sound that the Brazilian could miss as many as ten games, possibly more, if the club’s initial thoughts are accurate. He will miss next week’s Merseyside derby plus that crucial Champions League fixture with Red Bull Salzburg and all of the Club World Cup campaign in Qatar.

Fabinho didn’t undergo scans straight after the Napoli match as the club’s medical team wanted the injury to settle down first. Confirmation of his status is imminent.

As yet, there’s no official word from Anfield so we’re desperately hoping that he will be back much sooner than what the chatter is suggesting. Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp is hosting his pre-match press conference this afternoon so we will hopefully hear something concrete then. We’ll post the press conference on our Liverpool FC videos page as soon as it becomes available.

Meanwhile, talks are underway with Fabinho’s agents to discuss extending his Anfield contract. Representatives from the GestiFute agency were guests at the Napoli match with talks officially underway in the hope of Fabinho committing himself to the Reds past 2023.





Despite only having made the switch to Liverpool from Monaco last summer, Reds boss Jürgen Klopp wants to see his contract extended and Liverpool plan to offer him an improved deal as a result of his rock solid performances.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has previously been quoted saying that Fabinho is the best holding midfielder in the Premier League while former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has commented that he’s the best in the world.

We’ll update you later today if anything else comes out regarding Fabinho’s injury. Remember to also monitor our Facebook and Twitter accounts for snippets of news.