Erling Haaland good enough for Liverpool says Alf Ingve Berntsen

Erling Haaland’s former coach Alf Ingve Berntsen says he’d like to see the striker play for Liverpool one day.





The highly-rated 19-year-old made the switch from Red Bull Salzburg to Borussia Dortmund in January in a move that surprised us here at KOPTALK. We were aware that the Reds had been closely monitoring him for some time and we actually thought he might end up at Anfield. Liverpool’s interest was strong, and to to this day, we’re still scratching our heads as to how we missed out on a bargain £17.4million transfer fee. Liverpool signed Takumi Minamino during the same window instead.

Haaland is immense and he has been in sensational form since making the move to Dortmund, so much so that he’s already being tipped for a move to the likes of European giants Real Madrid. Minnows Manchester United also think they may have a chance at temping him to Old Trafford.

Former Byrne FK boss Alf Ingve Berntsen believes Haaland would be a big hit in the Premier League and that Anfield would be a great destination.

He said: “I’m a fan of Liverpool, so of course I would like to see him play for them.

“English football is by far the most popular in Norway, and most young Norwegian footballers dream of playing in the Premier League, as did Erling’s father (Alf Inge Haaland).

“I sincerely believe that he has the skills to play at such a club.”

However, former Red Bull Salzburg manager Stanislav Macek thinks Haaland is destined to become a star at Real Madrid.

“He is a modern [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic,’ said Macek. “I would say he is much better in his movement, quicker.

“He has a great mentality in how to face games and his profession. I think that he has made a big move. He is one of the best in Germany.

“If he keeps progressing like he is, for sure, we will see him at a bigger club again in no time such as Madrid.

“The best have always played at Madrid and Haaland is one of them. He is a footballer made for Madrid without a doubt.”

Haaland insist he’s only focusing on playing for Dortmund and isn’t interested in thinking about playing anywhere else at the moment.

“I have just arrived,” said the Noreay international. “I am very happy here. I want to achieve many things.

“I am only concentrating on that. The stadium here gives me goose bumps and I feel well here.”

