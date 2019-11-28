EGYPT BOSS COMMENTS ON SALAH’S OLYMPICS INCLUSION

Egypt Under 23s boss Shawky Gharib has admitted that he would like to include Mo Salah in his squad for next year’s Olympics.

If selected, Liverpool could lose Mo Salah for the start of the 2020-21 campaign as the Olympics run from 22nd July 22 to 8th August which obviously clashes with pre-season and the start of the domestic campaign.





Three players over 23 of years can be added to Gharib’s squad and Salah could be invited. The decision whether to take part would probably rest with the player but there may be pressure from back home for him to accept any invitation.

Commenting on the situation, Gharib said: “Mohamed Salah is a source of pride for all Arabs and Egyptians.

“He is one of the best players in the world and a gives a great image to Egypt abroad. However, the desire [to play at the Olympics] has to be common. He is a professional and of course he has rights and duties towards his own club.

“Definitely I would love to have him with me, but the most important thing is his will to play with us.

“He was one of the most committed players with me during my tenure with the senior national team and was the top scorer.”

Huddersfield Town winger Ramadan Sobhi, who’s currently on loan at Egyptian club Al Ahly, recently said that he had spoken with Salah about the Olympics.

“Salah called me by phone yesterday and congratulated us on the qualification for which I thank him very much,” said Sobhi.

“I also think it’s so early to talk about the players who will join us in Tokyo, we have 21 fighters in our squad [at the Under 23 Africa Cup of Nations] and they have done amazing job in the tournament.

“Everyone should give them the credit then we can talk about who will join us there.”