Divock Origi injury update

Jürgen Klopp is hoping that Divock Origi will be available for Saturday’s visit of Southampton.

The 24-year-old sustained an injury during the second half of last night’s 2-0 win against West Ham and had to have an ice pack strapped to his left leg after coming off. Despite the initial concerns, the boss thinks Origi will be ok for the weekend.





Klopp said: “Always when a player has to come off it’s a concern, especially when you play again three days later.

“But he told me it was cramps and let’s hope that it is like this and then he should be ready again [to face Southampton].”

Meanwhile, the Belgian is set to hold talks with his agent over the coming weeks to discuss his career. He was close to leaving the club last year and there are suggestions that he may want to move on during the summer to find more regular football elsewhere.

Stay for a chance of winning more silverware and have limited game time or leave for more action? He certainly has a difficult decision to make.