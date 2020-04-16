Reports originating from Spain claim that Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp has made Diego Carlos a priority transfer signing.





Speculation continues to suggest on that claims Liverpool want to sign the 27-year-old Brazilian centre-back and reports and various claims have been ramping up over the last fortnight that he could be Anfield bound once football resumes and the summer transfer window finally opens.

Carlos was linked with us towards the end of last year with some media outlets even reporting that he had inked a contract with the Reds ahead of a January 2020 move, claims which we rebuffed at the time. Chatter surrounding a possible move to Liverpool then went away but its returned and his name is currently cropping up on an almost daily basis.

It is claimed that Carlos, who reportedly earns a modest £8,700-a-week at Sevilla, is keen on the idea of a move to Liverpool despite interest from Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Napoli.

The Spanish media are obsessing over Carlos and Liverpool but he insists he’s not heard anything from Anfield.

Speaking earlier this month, Carlos said: “So far, my agent has not spoken to me about those situations.

“I am not interested to know about other teams.

“I always tell him (the agent) that, if he is going to tell me something, that it has to be something firm, that he does not come to me with stories, because I must have my head focussed on Sevilla.

“I don’t want those things to cause me a distraction.

“I’m very happy at Sevilla. I really like the club and the city. The city is wonderful. We love it, my family and me.

“If I ever leave Sevilla, it would be to go to a much bigger club, because Sevilla is already great.”

