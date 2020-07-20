Reports originating from Spain claim that Sevilla are willing to entertain offers for Diego Carlos when the transfer window opens.





The highly-rated 27-year-old centre-back was heavily linked with Liverpool last year and at one point it was claimed that Liverpool had completed a transfer that would have seen him become a Red. Many online media outlets at the time insisted that a deal was done, but we assured you that wasn’t the case. Despite those reports having since been forgotten about, speculation has continued to rumble on to suggest that we remain interested in him.

It is widely accepted that Reds’ boss Jürgen Klopp has been scouring the market for a centre-back, but the latest coming out of Anfield suggests that he may try and hold on to Dejan Lovren (31) for a further year thus preventing him from having to splash the cash.

Prior to that suggestion, Liverpool were expected to make a move for Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ben White (22). Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake (25) and Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano (21) had also been identified as ‘possibles’.

Because of the financial impact caused by the suspension of football due to the Covid pandemic, Liverpool aren’t expected to invest heavily this summer; that’s the message club officials are feeding out to the fans via a select number of journalists. As a result, there have even been reports stating that we may look at loan deals with Espanyol centre-back Leandro Cabrera (29) being an example.

Liverpool along with rivals Manchester City are said to be keen on securing Carlos who may now be available for less than his €75million (£68.4m) contract release clause. It is claimed that Sevilla could be tempted into doing business at around €60million (£54.7million) and interested suitors would, of course, try and negotiate that figure down further.

