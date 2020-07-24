Dejan Lovren is close to securing a summer transfer to Zenit St Petersburg after Liverpool accepted an offer believed to be around £11million from the Russian champions.





Representatives of the 31-year-old have been holding talks with Zenit ever since the rumours started to surface that they had made a formal approach to Liverpool a few weeks back. Well-placed sources are now reporting that a deal is imminent for the centre-back who has been with the Reds for the last 6 years.

There had been suggestions that Liverpool may take up the option of extending his contract by a further year to try and justify a higher valuation but it would appear that this isn’t going to be the case with Anfield officials opting not to stand in his way of an exit.

AC Milan and Roma and had previously made attempts to land him but it looks almost certain that subject to passing a medical, he will be making a move to the Krestovsky Stadium.

Liverpool’s decision to allow Lovren to leave could be an indication that they still intend to sign a new centre-back despite the suggestions that there will be little or no transfer activity this summer.

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ben White (22), who spent this season on loan at Leeds United, has been monitored frequently by Anfield scouts while Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake (25) and Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano (21) have also been mooted as ‘possibles’. There have also been suggestions that we may look at loan deals with Espanyol centre-back Leandro Cabrera (29) being an example. Sevilla’s Diego Carlos continues to be mentioned with us but a move for him looks unlikely.

