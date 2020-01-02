19-year-old Atalanta midfielder Dejan Kulusevski is set to undergo a medical with Italian giants Juventus today.

The Sweden international, who is currently on loan at Parma, has been monitored by Liverpool scouts this season and there was a suggestion that Reds’ boss Jürgen Klopp may make a move for him during the January transfer window. However, it sounds like he has agreed a 4-year contract with Juventus and providing he passes his medical, he won’t be a Liverpool player any time soon.





Liverpool have already completed the signing of Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg and the boss has stated that further incomings this month look unlikely.

Speaking yesterday, Klopp said: “We will probably not be too busy in the transfer window. We will see what happens but it’s not likely.”

Liverpool are expected to make changes in the summer with a centre-back high on the manager’s wanted list.