Contract extension for Dejan Lovren

Liverpool look set to extend Dejan Lovren’s contract by a further year. The Reds have the option of extending his existing deal by another year which would see his contract run until 2022.





The 31-year-old centre-back has been expected to leave Anfield during the summer transfer window, although Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp is in no rush to move him out. Due to interest in the Croatian, notably that from Zenit St Petersburg, club officials are considering activating that contract clause because it would result in us being able to demand a higher transfer fee.

<<– Buy real football club shares online –>>

Basically, if Lovren’s contract is extended, this by no way means that he will definitely be at Anfield next season. As stated, Klopp is happy to retain him, but if Lovren pushes for an exit, the club is unlikely to stand in his way. Obviously the longer his contract has left to run, the more justification the club has to demand a higher valuation.

AC Milan and Roma have previously made attempts to sign Lovren but it is not known if they would consider reigniting their interest.

The Reds have been looking at potential replacements for some time with Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ben White having attracted a lot of attention from Jürgen Klopp. Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake (25) and Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano (21) have also been linked.