Manchester City have had a £41million transfer bid for defender Nathan Ake accepted by Bournemouth.





The 25-year-old highly-rated centre-back has been linked on-and-off with the Reds since last summer. It was widely rumoured at the time that Liverpool had made a late enquiry regarding his availability but nothing materialised.

There had been a little speculation over the last few weeks that Liverpool were still interested in Ake but with boss not expected to spend heavily this summer, few people will have expected us to step up with an offer.

Liverpool’s Premier League rivals Manchester City have, however, made a move following talks that have been ongoing for a few weeks.

Bournemouth desperately wanted to hold on to Ake but their relegation to the Championship has prompted his exit.

Ake joined Bournemouth from Chelsea in 2017 for a club-record fee of £20million and a return to Stamford Bridge had been mooted. However, it would appear that he will be playing his football at The Etihad next season.

This is disappointing news to be honest. Ake is a great player and we would have loved to have seen his added to the manager’s squad.