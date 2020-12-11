Speculation linking Liverpool with having an interest in Boubakary Soumaré continues to rumble on.

The 21-year-old box-to-box midfielder was linked with Liverpool back in April of this year, but since then his name hasn’t really cropped up. He got a mention on yesterday’s KopTalk Podcast episode (subscribe free, new episodes available throughout the week) and reports today linking other clubs with the Lille ace suggest that we remain interested.

It is claimed that Portuguese side Benfica have now entered ‘the race’ to sign the France Under 21 international who’s playing style is likened to Paul Pogba. Real Madrid, Arsenal and Manchester United are also cited with having an interest.

We know that Liverpool have previously scouted Soumaré but we are unable to confirm if he is still under observation. However, we think it would be safe to say that Liverpool will be keeping a close eye on future contract negotiations.

Newcastle United had a £35million bid accepted by Lille in January but Soumaré rejected the move.

At the time, Toon boss Steve Bruce said: “We had a bid accepted that would have been near enough a club record but the player didn’t want to come. We got past the club but unfortunately the player wanted to stay where he was.

“We couldn’t get it over the line and that was a big disappointment.”

A video compilation of Soumaré in action is included below for you to take a look at.

