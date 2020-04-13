Liverpool FC Transfer News: Boubakary Soumaré – LATEST

There are additional reports today linking Liverpool with Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumaré.

It was claimed last week that the 21-year-old box-to-box midfielder was on Jürgen Klopp’s radar again and speculation is rumbling on to suggest that’s still the case.





Likened to Paul Pogba, the France Under 21 star is reportedly attracting interest from several Premier League clubs and Liverpool are said to be amongst them. Spanish giants Real Madrid are also said to be tracking him.

Steve Bruce revealed in January that Soumaré had rejected the chance to move to Newcastle United after a £35million bid had been accepted by Lille.

He said: “We had a bid accepted that would have been near enough a club record but the player didn’t want to come. We got past the club but unfortunately the player wanted to stay where he was.

“We couldn’t get it over the line and that was a big disappointment.”

It is claimed that Liverpool have been tracking Soumaré for the last 2 years but we're not sure we believe those suggestions.

Lyon's Houssem Aouar has previously been singled out by us and we would now suggest that you monitor reports concerning Soumaré.

We're definitely sniffing around France so we could advise you keep a close eye on any players based there or any France internationals that may be mooted as potential targets.

It would appear that Soumaré is under contract until 2022.