Borussia Dortmund win race to sign Liverpool ‘target’

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly won ‘the race’ to sign Liverpool target Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City.

Recent speculation has suggested that the 16-year-old midfielder could be Anfield bound in the summer with Liverpool scouts having kept a close eye on him this season.





Linked with a host of top Premier League clubs and Manchester United, Bellingham will make the switch to Germany if reports are to believed. It is claimed that Dortmund will pay a club record £30.5million to secure his signature.

Bellingham, who has scored 3 goals and contributed 3 assists in 31 Championship matches for the Blues this season, made his first team debut at the age of 16 years and 38 days at the start of the season. Since then he’s gone on to become a regular.

<<– Buy football club shares online –>>

Today’s reports are speculative and there’s no official confirmation from either club that any deal has been agreed.

Bellingham’s contract with City runs until 2021.