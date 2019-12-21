BETTING ON LIVERPOOL ON THE GO

The 1980s were a glorious time for Liverpool fans. Between the 1980-81 and 1989-90 seasons, the Reds had seven first-place finishes, four Football League Cups, and a pair of FA Cups. They managed to claim another FA Cup in 1992 despite posting a mediocre 16-16-10 regular-season record. Since then, the club has won two FA Cups and two Football League Cups. They also won the 2018-19 Champions League and, most recently, the 2019 Super Cup. However, they haven’t had a first-place regular season finish since 1990. Nearly 30 frustrating years later, Liverpool are the odds on favourites to finish first and take home some silverware. Reds fans are hoping that manager Jürgen Klopp can lead his team into another cycle of Premier League dominance. Klopp will remain at the helm until at least 2024 after recently extending his contract.

The Reds stunned a lot of football fans last year as they notched an impressive 30 wins to go along with 7 draws and a single loss. Unfortunately, their FA Cup and EFL Cup dreams were dashed. This year, the Reds opened at 5/2 to win the Premier League title. Manchester City were the favourites with their odds being set at 1/2 to win the title. Those odds have shifted dramatically as we near the halfway point of the 2019-20 season. Liverpool has recorded 16 wins, a draw, and no losses through 17 games. They have a 10-point lead over Leicester City and are 14 points up on Man City who they beat 3-1 in November. Fabinho, Salah, and Mané played prominent roles in that victory. Liverpool are now the overwhelming favourites to capture the Premier League title. Taking Liverpool on the moneyline or the -1.5 spread looks like a profitable bet from here on in.

This brings up a lot of great betting opportunities. Sure, those who want to bet on Liverpool to win the Premier League title have missed the boat as far as a value bet goes, but there are still plenty of moneyline, spreads, and totals to cash in on in the upcoming months. The Reds could fill your pockets with cash if you find the best gambling app. Sportsbook apps are like having the world’s most trusted bookmakers in the palm of your hand. You can make secure deposits, claim bonuses, and place your wagers from almost anywhere. Some betting apps even allow users to live stream the action which enriches your live betting experience.

If you are completely confident in the Reds, and you aren’t afraid of the juice, you can get the Bet365 app and put your money on Liverpool to win the Premier League title. Those who want better value can always take the Reds at about 4/1 to win the Champions League. On top of the great promotions, the Bet365 betting app lets you live stream Liverpool matches. Those who enjoy punting on player props will love the 888sport app. This app gives you access to countless betting opportunities. You can bet on Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané, or any other player to score. You can also wager on loads of game props like the number of corner kicks or yellow cards. A winning bet on Alisson recording a clean sheet would produce a tidy profit.

Perhaps one of the most well-known names in sports betting is William Hill. This bookmaker has taken bets since 1934. Naturally, the William Hill betting app is one the best. It’s not uncommon to have over 250 betting options for a single Reds game. That doesn’t include the staggering number of live betting options. Both teams to score, correct score, spreads, and a rich assortment of first half propositions are just a few of the many possibilities. The William Hill sports betting app also gives you access to statistics, betting tips, and other helpful handicapping tools. If you get the app, open a new account, and make your first deposit, William Hill will give you £30 in free bets to bet on Liverpool with.

There are many other superb sports betting apps out there. These apps give you the freedom to place your Liverpool bets while you’re on the go. Almost all of them have search functions that make it quick and easy to find any Liverpool bet you’d ever want to make. Use your app to wager before the game starts, and then use it to place live wagers as you stream the match. A great betting app allows you to cash out your winnings after the game ends. Even better? You can get your hands on nice chunks of bonus cash, participate in regular promotions, and take advantage of other ongoing offers like enhanced odds on Reds matches, bore no draw offers, or acca insurance. The 2019-20 Premier League season might be half over, but Reds fans still have thousands of betting options to get in on before it ends.