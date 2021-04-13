Barcelona starlet not interested in Liverpool switch

Reports in Spain claim that Barcelona starlet Pedri is reportedly not interested in the possibility of a transfer to Liverpool.





It was recently claimed that the Reds had registered an interest in the 18-year-old attacking midfielder who has been sensational for Barcelona since breaking through into their first team this season, which has subsequently resulted in him being handed 3 caps by Spain.

Whispers yesterday suggested that Barca were preparing to offer Pedri a new deal that would see his release clause raised from £70million to £350million while seeing the player rewarded with significantly better personal terms. The youngster has a year to run on his existing deal and there is an option to extend that by a further 2 years but Barcelona want to see him offered a new long-term contract as soon as possible to help keep the likes of Liverpool at bay.

KOPTALK sources have confirmed Liverpool as having a solid interest in Pedri despite knowing that it would be incredibly difficult to make a deal happen. The first signs of that being the case have been fired back in the direction of Anfield this morning with reports in Spain today claiming that Pedri is very happy at the Nou Camp. The same reports also state that the player is not interested in a move to Liverpool or anywhere else. It is also claimed that Barcelona would not be willing to do business with Liverpool for the youngster even if he was willing to consider a move.

<<– Buy real football club shares online –>>

There are no quotes from anyone at Barcelona, the player himself or his representative in today’s reports.

Our initial thoughts are that this is a non-starter and we’re sure you’d agree with us. While Liverpool appear to be making noises in the background, there’s no way in a million years that the Reds would consider paying anything close to £70million for an 18-year-old.

Meanwhile, KOPTALK sources have rubbished claims that a deal is in place with RB Leipzig for Ibrahima Konate, although negotiations are ongoing.