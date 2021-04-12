Barcelona concerned by Liverpool interest

KopTalk 12 Apr 2021 Liverpool FC News

Pedri

Barcelona have offered Pedri a new contract in the hope that improved terms will see the youngster snub ongoing interest from Liverpool.


The 18-year-old attacking midfielder is attracted significant interest from Reds’ boss Jürgen Klopp after breaking through into the first team this season. Capped 3 times by Spain since becoming a hit in La Liga, Liverpool have already sounded out his representatives about a possible future transfer.

Pedri has a year to run on his existing deal and there is an option to extend that by a further 2 years. His current release clause is £70million but that will be increased significantly if the youngster opts to ink a new deal. Media reports in Spain suggest that Barca would like to see that lifted as high as £350million.

Although prising Pedri from the Nou Camp would be difficult, it hasn’t put Liverpool off from making some noises in the hope that they can secure a breakthrough before the player’s contract status changes.

The Liverpool manager is expected to shake his squad up in the summer and moves are already underway to try and achieve that.

