Aston Villa linked with Divock Origi – Matip linked with PSG

Aston Villa have been linked with a possible move for Liverpool striker Divock Origi.





It is claimed that the 25-year-old has been shortlisted by Villa boss Dean Smith as he looks to bolster his attacking options ahead of the new season after avoiding relegation.

Origi was expected to leave this summer as he was growing frustrated at his lack of first team opportunities. However, since expressing those feelings, Liverpool have been crowned Premier League champions and those close to him now claim he’s in no rush to leave the club.

The Belgium international made 44 appearances for Liverpool this season, the majority of which came from the substitute’s bench. He was wanted by Villa’s rivals Wolves back in January but he remained at Anfield.

Meanwhile, PSG have been linked with a possible move for Liverpool defender Joël Matip. The 28-year-old centre-back has been linked with the French giants by a media outlet in Cameroon. Matip isn’t looking for a move and Liverpool obviously have no intentions of selling him.