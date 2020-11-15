Andy Robertson misses Scotland game due to injury

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has missed Scotland’s clash with Slovakia due to injury.

The 26-year-old played 120 minutes for Scotland against Slovenia on Thursday and reported after the game that he had a ‘tight hamstring’. He was subsequently ruled out of today’s match after the problem failed to ease.





Speaking yesterday, Scotland boss Steve Clarke, who was Kenny Dalglish’s assistant at Anfield in 2011-2012, said: “We enjoyed the celebrations as we should do after such a long wait, but we trained this morning and it was a good training session, getting ready for the game.

<<– Buy real football club shares online –>>

“We have one or two knocks and niggles. Andy Robertson will be the most doubtful.”

Scotland have another UEFA Nations League game on Wednesday against Israel but there is no news at the present time as to whether or not Robertson could be involved.

Liverpool have already lost defenders Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Trent Alexander-Arnold so boss Jurgen Klopp will be extremely concerned about Robertson’s status. There is no suggestion that the injury is serious but obviously everyone connected to the club will want to see how he is after the weekend.