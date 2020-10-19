Alisson returns to training – Pickford escapes disciplinary action

Liverpool have been handed a much-needed injury boost with the news that goalkeeper Alisson Becker has returned to training.





The 28-year-old Brazilian has been missing for Liverpool since sustaining a shoulder injury during a training ground incident ahead of our trip to Aston Villa a fortnight ago.

It was initially feared that he could be out for around 6 weeks, but providing he doesn’t suffer any setbacks, he could return against West Ham United at Anfield on Saturday 31st October.

Meanwhile, it has been announced that Jordan Pickford will not face retrospective FA disciplinary action for his challenge on Virgil van Dijk as VAR concluded the challenge did not warrant a red card.