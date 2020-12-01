Alisson out for up to 2 weeks due to injury

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is expected to be out of action for around 10-14 days due to a hamstring problem.





Rumours circulating the internet today suggested that the Brazilian would miss tonight’s game against Ajax after testing positive for Covid-19 but those claims originated from a fake Paul Joyce Twitter account. However, Alisson does miss out this evening due to a hamstring problem. Caoimhin Kelleher starts in goal instead.

Alisson underwent a scan on his hamstring after reporting after the Brighton game that he felt some tightness during the second half. The injury isn’t serious, but the boss has confirmed that he expects his No.1 to miss the visit of Wolves on Sunday.

Klopp said: “Alisson doesn’t have Covid. He told us after the [Brighton] game that he felt it after 60-70 minutes.

“He’s had a scan, a little one (injury) but enough for today and probably another week.”

He added: “Caoimhin is improving and improving and improving. He is a good shot-stopper and it’s my job to make decisions.”