Agent provides Coutinho and Willian updates

The agent that represents Philippe Coutinho says it’s no secret that the former Liverpool man wants to return to the Premier League, but adds that the Brazilian is also open to staying in Spain with Barcelona.





A decision is expected soon as to where the 28-year-old will be playing his football next season, but nothing is set to be announced until after the Champions League final on August 23rd.

Liverpool continue to be linked with a possible loan move for the player, but unless Coutinho was available for a steal, the Reds are unlikely to make any kind of offer to bring him back to Anfield.

Providing an update, agent Kia Joorabchian said: “Because the Champions League runs until the 23 August, it’s going to be very difficult for players like Coutinho to make any commitments or moves before then. For him to make a commitment is very difficult.

“We’ve not kept it a secret that he wants to come back to the Premier League if he can. He adores playing in the Premier League and I think it’s one of his priorities, but he’s also not against staying in Barcelona so it’s very open.

<<– Buy real football club shares online –>>

“There’s a lot of genuine interest because he’s a great player, so there’s always interest.”

Asked if the player may have to secure a loan move due to some clubs not wanting to spend due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Joorabchian said that the market would dictate.

“I don’t envisage too many deals of that nature – 80 to 100 million,” he said. “There will be a lot of 10 to 30 or 40million [deals].”

Meanwhile, Joorabchian has also provided an update about the future of Willian, a player who has linked with the Reds a couple of months ago.

He said that Willian has two concrete offers from Premier League clubs and a very lucrative MLS offer. He added that the player also has a couple of offers from Europe and that his future will be resolved after the FA Cup final on August 1st.