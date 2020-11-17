Agent claims Liverpool interest – Reds close in on defender

Reports this week have suggested that Liverpool could be interested in Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez.





Reds’ boss Jürgen Klopp is said to be an admirer of the 24-year-old Colombia international and could be plotting a potential move for the centre-back.

Although the claims have been speculative, a 3rd party agent who is close to the player and his representation, insists that Liverpool have made an informal and indirect enquiry.

The source is quoted as saying: “Yes, definitely [there has been contact from Liverpool]. He has a considerable amount of time left on his contract but Jose [Mourinho] doesn’t appear to fancy him.

“Could Liverpool make a move for him? I guess, but what sort of a fee would Spurs be looking for to sell to another English club?

“I accept there has been contact, but for me, it sounds more like Liverpool planting the seed and leaving it with [Daniel] Levy (the Spurs chairman) because they are working on someone else.”

Club insiders have told KOPTALK that there are currently no plans to enter the transfer market for a centre-back during the January transfer window. However , they admit that the manager could change that stance depending on results and injuries.

We are told that the Reds are hoping to hold back in January because of progress that has been made with their original summer recruitment plans. The club are said to be close to securing a summer deal for a centre-back, so if possible, senior management want to stick to that original objective, but could such a deal could be brought forward. More on who we think the potential target is here.

Sanchez, who joined Tottenham in August 2017 for a fee worth up to a reported £42million, is under contract until 2024 and as yet, there has been no indications from the player that he is unsettled or looking for a move.

Everton have also been linked with Sanchez who has rapidly fallen out of favour under Mourinho this season after initially looking like he would play a significant part in it.

So, is our interest genuine? Well, we may have made an enquiry and we may have planted the seed, but as things currently stand, we don’t envisage us making a bid any time soon.

What do you think and would you like to see a centre-back signed in January? Let us know in our free forums or in our VIP Members’ community. We’ll also be discussing this later today on the KopTalk Podcast and KopTalk.TV.