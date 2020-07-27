Adam Lallana is undergoing a medical with Brighton today ahead of a proposed transfer.





The 32-year-old midfielder is out of contract and leaves Anfield on a free transfer after six years at the club. Although initially thought that he would link up with Brendan Rodgers again at Leicester City, Lallana turned them and others down to sign for Graham Potter’s side.

<<– Buy real football club shares online –>>

Although not officially confirmed as yet, it is thought that Lallana will ink a 3-year contract.

On leaving Liverpool, Lallana said: “It’s going to be unfortunate I won’t get a chance to properly say goodbye. But I’m pretty sure I’ll be back at Anfield and hunting for three points against them.

“I’m sure they’ll give me a nice welcome and it’ll be nice to say goodbye properly and I’m sure that will happen next season at some point.”