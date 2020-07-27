Adam Lallana completes Brighton transfer – OFFICIAL

Adam Lallana has completed his free transfer to Brighton. The news has been confirmed by both clubs.





The 32-year-old completed his medical earlier today and signed a 3-year contract with The Seagulls.

Signed from Southampton in 2014 for £25million, Lallana won the Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup with the Reds.

On capturing Lallana, Brighton boss Graham Potter said: “There is no doubting Adam’s quality, and if you look at his footballing CV his ability is clear for everyone to see.

“He has played at the very highest level, for both club and country, and achieved great things. He has a wealth of experience alongside his technical quality.

“The honours he won during his time at Liverpool, and the high regard in which he is held at Anfield, only further underline his ability and character.

“Adam is a really exciting signing for us, someone I am sure the supporters will be really looking forward to seeing play as and when things are able to begin to return to normal.

“To have both his experience and quality out on the pitch will be a great addition for us, and I know he will be an excellent role model for our younger players in the squad.

“I am really looking forward to working with him when we return for pre-season training in a few weeks.”

Lallana himself added: “I can’t wait to get started. It’s a breath of fresh air coming here – having my medical, everything is new. It’s a challenge I am looking forward to.

“The whole infrastructure and ambition around the club excites me. There is so much young talent and so much ability.

“The manager is highly regarded and it was a pretty easy choice for me in the end, especially knowing how much Brighton have reached out. It’s nice to know that you’re wanted – I think it’s a perfect match.

“I look how ambitious the chairman is to start with and how highly the manager is regarded since he has come into the club.

“He has changed the dynamics and the staff and to do that whilst keeping the team in the division shows he has done a fantastic job.

“I looked at all those aspects, the squad, the training ground facilities, the stadium and it was a perfect fit really. I am really excited to get stuck into the challenge and hopefully we can push on again next season.

“Brighton are on an upward curve. I have played against them a lot, and remember seven or eight years ago when Southampton and Brighton were both in League One, so they have been progressing for years now.

“I think we’re at the stage here where we can really push on in the Premier League. I have got a lot of experience playing in the Premier League and at a high level – I know what’s required and how we can improve. If I can help just a little bit in that journey to improve Brighton as a whole, and as a squad, then I will be very happy.”

