£85MILLION OUSMANE DEMBÉLÉ BID – LATEST

Reports originating from Spain over the weekend claimed that Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp has been looking at the possibility of bringing in Ousmane Dembélé from Barcelona.





Klopp has been an admirer of the 22-year-old forward for some time and during each transfer window, Dembélé seems to get a mention with us, but whether or not there’s been any kind of indirect or direct approach, we’re unsure. However, while there is obviously an interest in Ousmane, we would suggest you also take a look at the other Dembélé, Lyon’s Moussa Dembélé.

Chatter from the corridors of Anfield over the last week or two, suggests that the boss has been putting the feelers out regarding the 23-year-old striker’s availability.

Chelsea and Manchester United are battling it out to try and secure Moussa Dembélé’s signature and claims from closer to home are that the player’s representative approached Liverpool in December to see if we would be interested in making an offer. If true, and we’re inclined to believe the source, this would suggest that the Lyon man fancies himself as becoming a member of Jürgen Klopp’s title-chasing squad.

<<– Buy real football club shares online –>>

Unlike Timo Werner, it sounds like Moussa Dembélé would be content to fight for his place at Anfield and would be happy to bide his time behind Liverpool’s attacking trio.

Lyon owner Jean-Michel Aulas insists that Moussa won’t be going to Stamford Bridge or anywhere else during the January transfer window, following claims that a deal had been agreed in principle with the London-based club, so it sounds like his future will remain unresolved until the summer.

We would advise that you monitor speculation surrounding Moussa Dembélé until then.

Switching back to Ousmane Dembélé, nobody credible is making noises to suggest that we are about to make a move for him and even if we were, the fact that Barcelona have now lost Luis Suarez to a serious knee injury means any deal this month would be extremely unlikely.

We don’t expect any ‘big’ business this month but we wouldn’t rule out a move for a player that we would describe as ‘unfashionable’ from an ‘unfashionable’ club i.e. not a big name, not a big price and not from a big club. We’re certainly tracking a few of them but the January window tends to attract inflated fees and with a couple of these ‘possibles’ at Norwich City, Klopp may wait to see if they drop out of the Premier League at the end of the season and then examine his options during the summer window instead.

The KopTalk editor will be discussing this article during a live stream on KopTalk TV this evening. Subscribe free by popping along to www.koptalk.tv now and make sure you click on the notifications bell to be alerted as to when the stream begins. We expect this will be at about 7pm UK time.

Additional reporting is also available on the KopTalk VIP members’ website and there will be a video for members today available to those of you who support us. Not a member? You can support us by joining here.

Finally, the KopTalk podcast will be updated later today, and again, this will be discussed along with other LFC news. Search ‘Liverpool FC KopTalk’ on Spreaker, Spotify, Apple podcasts, Google podcasts and any decent podcast app to subscribe free.