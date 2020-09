MEMBERS VIDEO: Mbappé U-Turn – Koulibaly – Sancho

This is a members’ only video for those who support KopTalk. Above is a preview.

Support us and JOIN now for instant access and to play the full video on YouTube.

There are 3 membership options available to you on YouTube. You only need the basic / cheapest KopTalk membership to access all of our member-only videos. The VIP Membership or Legend Membership also give you access to the KopTalk VIP Members’ website.

The majority of our videos are free and can be viewed at www.koptalk.tv

Need help? Email support @ koptalk . org