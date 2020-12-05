PODCAST: Jota, Salah & Mane ‘tension’, Mourinho’s Klopp dig, Konaté, Wolves preview

A new bonus episode of the KopTalk Podcast is available.

Ad-free and bonus episodes are available to those who support our free podcast by becoming a KopTalk Podcast Patron at www.koptalkpodcast.com

You can become a Podcast Supporter (£3), a Podcast Legend (£5) or Podcast Royalty (£10). For the cost of a coffee once-a-month you get every episode completely ad free plus every bonus episode! You also get every episode of the Dunk Knows Best podcast completely ad-free along with bonus episodes!

Patrons can listen to today’s bonus episode here.

Free episodes are published throughout the week, with the most recent free episode found below. Bonus episodes are for those who support the podcast.

We recommend that you subscribe free to The KopTalk Podcast via Apple Podcasts. The podcast is also syndicated to a number of other platforms including: Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Podcasts, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, CastBox, Podchaser and Deezer.

Follow the KopTalk Podcast on Twitter and Facebook for notifications as to when new episodes have been published.