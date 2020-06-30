PODCAST: Good news and bad news for Liverpool FC

A new episode of the KopTalk Podcast was published today. Free episodes are usually published on Mondays, Tuesdays & Wednesdays.





Additional, bonus episodes are recorded on Thursdays and Fridays (and sometimes Saturdays) for KopTalk Patrons i.e. those who support the podcast by becoming a Podcast Supporter (approximately £2.40), a Podcast Legend (approximately £4) or Podcast Royalty (£8).

The latest episode is embedded below if you want to listen to it before your preferred platform updates.

Our episodes are supported by advertising but KopTalk Patrons can access every episode completely ad-free!

Free episodes are first published on Spreaker. They are then immediately syndicated to a number of platforms including the following:

Various podcast apps including Pocket Casts (free) will enable you to subscribe and listen to the KopTalk Podcast from your own mobile device at a time that’s convenient to you. Just search ‘KopTalk’ or ‘Liverpool FC KopTalk’ to find our podcast on your app.

Don’t forget that as a KopTalk Patron, you also get every episode of the Dunk Knows Best podcast completely ad-free along with bonus episodes of that on Thursdays and Fridays!

Make sure you’re following the KopTalk Podcast on Twitter and Facebook for notifications of new episodes.