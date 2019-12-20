MORE SIGNINGS TO FOLLOW MINAMINO TO ANFIELD IN JANUARY?

The way Liverpool clinched the signing of Takumi Minamino is how we used to do business. No real leaks, no prolonged transfer negotiations and no competition from other clubs because targets would be jumping at the chance to sign for Liverpool. What a great time to be a Liverpool supporter!

Obviously the deal was easy to put together due to his contract clause and yes there had been whispers a while ago that Klopp was sniffing around him, but the way the deal came to light and just happened is how I like to see our transfer business done.

The big question now is: Will there be more signings in January?





According to well-placed sources, Liverpool are not working on any more January deals at the present time. That can of course change, but as things stand, the boss looks set to hold off until the summer. Unless an opportunity suddenly presents itself or there’s a massive injury blow it should be a quiet window – unless they’re bluffing. This doesn’t mean that Liverpool are not working on their potential summer business.

German midfielder Kai Havertz remains a primary target although the 20-year-old’s valuation is a little off-putting. Jadon Sancho is another one on the radar but Liverpool are also reluctant to get involved with his valuation but they may have to if Sadio Mané or Mo Salah were to depart to Spain in the summer. Details of the concerns the club have on that front have been well documented on the members’ website and DKB.TV. (DKB.TV is free for all members, contact support if you’re a member and you haven’t got access yet)

I would expect Havertz to stay where he is in January so there’s probably not too much to be concerned about on that front. Chelsea though, will do everything they can to try and beat us to the signing of Sancho so I would imagine they’re currently trying to make that happen. I would definitely keep an eye on all credible reports surrounding these two between now and the end of the season. It’s easy for wealthy clubs to splash the cash on players like these but the satisfaction of signing quality players like Minamino and Andy Robertson on the cheap is such a better feeling and I’m sure Fenway Sports feel exactly the same!

We shouldn’t forget that Marko Grujić remains an option for Klopp. His form has been mixed but if he could turn it on over the next few months at Hertha Berlin he may be given a chance. Few will expect that to happen but the Liverpool manager has made it known that he could still have a future at the club. He continually states he wants to prove himself back at Anfield, well now’s his chance.

Before Minamino was in the bag, I really thought that Liverpool would make a cheeky move for Timo Werner. This would have been my bet for the January window but I’d be stunned if anything came of that now, despite Klopp having pondered a move for a long time. Another option that the boss had been looking at was Erling Haaland but I think it’s safe to say that is also now dead in the water.

Turning our attention to the defence, Klopp is in the market for a centre-back but has been planning on leaving that until summer. Much will depend on when Joël Matip and Dejan Lovren return. They’re not expected back until January at the earliest but If there were further delays, I still don’t think Klopp will pay over the odds for a signing in January when clubs know they can demand a premium in the mid-season window, especially if they know a manager is under pressure to sign someone. It wouldn’t surprise me if Klopp looked at a possible loan solution but signing someone of the quality required could prove difficult. Hopefully it won’t come to that. Let’s just hope Gomez stays free of injury.

I think my attitude has changed towards transfer windows. Under Klopp I’m relaxed. I genuinely trust his decisions. In the past, whenever we did nothing in a window, some fans would say “Trust the manager!”, whoever that manager was at the time. Sorry, but I never did. I was always worried there might be a serious injury or that we’d end up just short of that one option that we could bring on from the bench. But under Klopp, I just accept he has things covered. When he was appointed manager, he told us he wanted to change us from doubters to believers, well trust me, I believe!

